Tropical Storm Alex eyes Bermuda: CBS News Flash June 6, 2022 Tropical Storm Alex is barreling toward Bermuda after killing three in Cuba and dumping more than a foot of rain on southern Florida. On D-Day’s 78th anniversary, visitors in Normandy, France are honoring the nearly 160,000 troops who stormed the beach in the iconic WWII invasion. The pandemic sidelined celebrations the last two years. And “Top Gun: Maverick” was tops at the box office for the second weekend in a row.