Trial underway for man charged in Delphi murders Opening statements were heard Friday in the trial of a man charged with murder in the 2017 slayings of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana. The two had gone for a hike along a bridge trail and their bodies were found the following day about a half-mile from where they were last seen. The suspect, Richard Allen, was arrested in 2022. Meg Oliver reports from the courthouse.