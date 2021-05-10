Live

Rep. Trey Gowdy not seeking re-election in 2018

Rep. Trey Gowdy announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the year, becoming the ninth Republican chairman of a congressional committee to decide to leave Congress at the end of this session. CBSN's Elaine Quijano reports.
