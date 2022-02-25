Watch CBS News

Trayvon Martin's mother on grief 10 years later

Saturday marks 10 years since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed after stopping at a store to buy Skittles and juice. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sat down with his mother to talk about her loss and pain.
