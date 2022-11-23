Watch CBS News

Travel rush underway ahead of Thanksgiving

Nearly 49 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations, and airports are set to see pre-pandemic levels, with more than 9 million people passing through TSA checkpoints so far this week. Kris Van Cleave has more.
