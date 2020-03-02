How coronavirus is affecting world travel With more than 89,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in 66 countries and more than 3,000 deaths reported, several airlines are restricting travel to certain countries. An email from United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said in addition to suspending flights to China and scaling back service to countries in Asia, "it is likely additional schedule reductions will be necessary" which could include flights to parts of Europe. Already, Delta and American Airlines are suspending flights to and from Milan, Italy. Kris Van Cleave has more on how the virus is affecting travel.