Live

Watch CBSN Live

Travel ban suspension upheld; what happens now?

Judges in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals have decided to continue the suspension of President Trump's travel ban. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid and Diana Aizman, a Los Angeles attorney, join CBSN with the latest details on the ruling.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.