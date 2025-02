Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says FAA cuts won't affect flight safety On his first full day as transportation secretary, Sean Duffy faced the deadliest U.S. aviation accident in more than 20 years. The midair collision near Washington, D.C., killed 67 people and just on Monday, a flight from Minneapolis crash-landed in Toronto with all passengers surviving. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave spoke with Duffy about that and the recent layoffs at the Federal Aviation Administration.