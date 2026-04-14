At least 3 ships passed Strait of Hormuz on Day 2 of U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, tracker shows Tuesday marked Day 2 of the United States' blockade against Iranian ports. Live tracking of tanker vessels in the region show at least three ships were able to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, while more than a hundred would normally pass before the war began. Former CIA officer Elliot Ackerman joined to discuss and CBS News congressional reporter Taurean Small has the latest from Capitol Hill.