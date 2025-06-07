Watch CBS News

Toys caught in the crosshairs of Trump's tariffs

New evidence shows that President Trump's tariff policies are shaking up global trade. Imports of foreign goods plunged about 16% in April, the largest one-month drop on record. Nancy Chen dives into how the toy business is being impacted.
