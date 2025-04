Toy store owners spend $400,000 to stock up on inventory ahead of tariffs The trade war is making business at JaZams toy store anything but fun and games. To get ahead of tariffs, owners Joanne Farrugia and Dean Smith dipped into their cash savings, spending $400,000 to stockpile toys and books. Nancy Chen reports. Then, Carter Evans has the story of how Canadian lumber costs are affecting rebuilding after the Palisades Fire.