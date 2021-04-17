Live

Tough words for Obama in Japan

President Obama's visit to Japan got off to an unexpectedly tense start when Japan's prime minister confronted him about a murder case that may be linked to a U.S. military contractor. CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports.
