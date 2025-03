Top Trump officials included Atlantic editor in group chat about plans to bomb Yemen Top Trump officials including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance allegedly discussed the details of a highly sensitive operation to bomb Houthi targets in Yemen in a group chat on the Signal messaging app that inadvertently included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic. Ed O'Keefe and Charlie D'Agata have more about the security breach.