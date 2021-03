Top tech headlines: Goodbye Google Glass; Elon Musk's big week Jan. 19 will be the last day to get Google Glass, the device that was expected to be huge in the world of wearable tech. But because of poor sales Google is taking it off the shelves, at least for now. Also, Elon Musk has huge plans for the future. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller discuss the top tech news with Huffington Post tech reporter Tim Stenovec.