Video shows fugitive father who disappeared with children in 2021, New Zealand police say Police in New Zealand released video they say shows a fugitive father and one of his three children attempting to break into a business on August 27. Authorities say it's only the second sighting of Tom Phillips in nearly four years since he disappeared with his three children in 2021. Police said Phillips targeted a business that he had previously attempted to break into in 2023. The pair took general grocery items from the store, authorities said.