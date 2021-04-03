Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tom Brady breaks silence on deflate-gate report

Speaking at an event at Salem State Tom Brady said he "doesn't have any reaction" to a report that claims he was at least generally aware of plans to deflate footballs to his liking. Elaine Quijano reports.
