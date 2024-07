TMJ patients agonize over mounting medical bills: "It's a bottomless pit" Treatments for temporomandibular joint disorders, known as TMJ, can fall into a "medical-dental divide," leaving patients with out-of-pocket bills that can range from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. A joint report from CBS News and KFF Health News sheds light on the financial burden TMJ patients face as some fall into a spiral of ineffective care and futile surgeries that do more harm than good.