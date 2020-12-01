Election 2020
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
Obama Interviews
Coronavirus Updates
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
China marks 1 year since COVID symptoms were first detected
Watch Live: Biden introduces key members of economic team
Iconic radio telescope in Puerto Rico collapses
2 killed, 15 injured as car plows into pedestrians in Germany
Pence says vaccine distribution could begin by mid-December
Fire devastates world's largest sand island
Arizona certifies election results, finalizing Biden, Kelly victories
Trump ally Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser on coronavirus
F1 star Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19
2020 Elections
Arizona certifies election results
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Democrat Mark Kelly to be sworn in as senator this week
Biden unveils economic team, nominating Yellen for treasury secretary
Chris Krebs explains why election was secure
Joe Biden suffers "hairline fractures" in foot, doctor says
Biden to nominate Neera Tanden as White House budget chief
Biden still winner in Wisconsin after recount is completed
Biden-Harris announce all-female communications staff
Pennsylvania court dismisses lawsuit trying to toss mail ballots
When do states certify their election results?
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Tips on giving to charity, what you can deduct and scams to avoid
Americans donated nearly $450 billion to charity last year. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains the best ways to give and the new donation rules for 2020.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue