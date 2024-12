Tips for tipping this holiday season A new survey from Bankrate found that the majority of people who have housekeepers, childcare providers and teachers are planning to give them a tip for the holidays. And at least a quarter of U.S. adults plan to tip their landscapers, snow removers, mail carriers and trash collectors. Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for Bankrate, joined CBS News with some advice about how much you might want to consider giving if you're giving a tip this year.