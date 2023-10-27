Watch CBS News

A timeline of the Maine mass shootings

Authorities say 40-year-old Robert Card is suspected of killing at least 18 people Wednesday night in mass shootings that spanned two locations in Lewiston, Maine. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan has the latest from Lewiston.
