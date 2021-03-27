Live

Watch CBSN Live

Time Lapse: Into Eternity...

This haunting and beautiful time-lapse video uses black and white, long-exposure photography to capture Center City, Philadelphia, in a darker light. Video courtesy of Bruce Wayne Berry Jr. at Bruce Wayne Photography. Follow him on Twitter HERE.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.