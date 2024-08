Tim Walz's record that stood out for Harris' running mate choice Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate pick, has a history of appealing to rural moderate voters. Waltz also served in the House of Representatives before becoming a governor. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes breaks down Walz's appeal, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar shares more about her working relationship with Harris' running mate.