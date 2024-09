Walz subpoenaed in House GOP investigation into Minnesota nonprofit's use of COVID-19 funds Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, is being summoned to stand before a Republican-led House committee investigating a Minnesota-based nonprofit that's accused of diverting federal funds meant to feed low-income families during the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has the latest on that and new fundraising numbers from the Harris campaign.