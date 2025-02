Rep. Tim Burchett on DOGE and Elon Musk's effort to cut government A federal judge in Washington, D.C., held a hearing Friday afternoon on the constitutionality of Elon Musk running the Trump White House's Department of Government Efficiency. Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, a member of the newly-formed House DOGE subcommittee, joins "America Decides" to weigh in on Musk's "war on waste."