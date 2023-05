TikTok creator Heather DiRocco talks lawsuit over Montana ban A group of TikTok creators in Montana are suing the state for banning the social media app, arguing the new law passed last week violates free speech. App stores are prohibited from allowing downloads of TikTok inside Montana. Heather DiRocco, a TikTok creator in Montana and one of the plaintiffs in this case, joined CBS News to talk about the suit.