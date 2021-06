TikTok accused of promoting anti-LBGTQ videos The popular social media app TikTok is accused of promoting homophobia and anti-transgender violence. The watchdog group Media Matters for America claims the app's algorithm is identifying users as homophobic and recommending anti-LGBTQ videos. CBSN reached out to TikTok about the report but has not heard back. CBSN's Lana Zak spoke with Media Matters CEO Angelo Carusone about the accusations.