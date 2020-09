“Tiger King” Joe Exotic writes Trump handwritten letter in pardon application Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” is asking President Trump for a pardon. His application, which includes a handwritten letter, is set to be hand-delivered to the White House as soon as Thursday. Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a jury convicted him for a murder-for-hire plot and the illegal sale and killing of tigers. Paula Reid reports.