Three active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 riot

Three active-duty U.S. Marines were arrested this week on charges related to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors said they were spotted in photos from inside the Capitol posted on Instagram.
