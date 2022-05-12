Law enforcement warns of possibility of violent, criminal activity in the wake of Supreme Court leak State and local law enforcement agencies have warned of a "highly sensitive and politically charged" threat environment in the wake of the leaked the Supreme Court draft majority opinion on abortion rights, including the possibility of violence or criminal activity by lone wolves or extremists and manipulation by foreign entities. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge obtained these bulletins and joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.