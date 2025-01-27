Thousands of Gazans returning north; Trump suggests Jordan, Egypt take in Gazans Tens of thousands of Palestinians are returning to northern parts of Gaza Monday morning after a dispute between Israel and Hamas over the release of a female civilian hostage was resolved. Meanwhile, Egypt has rejected any transfer of Palestinians out of Gaza after President Trump suggested that more than a million of Gaza's residents be taken in by other Arab nations. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio is following the latest from Tel Aviv.