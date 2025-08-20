Sen. Thom Tillis says Trump's immigration policies could make GOP less popular with key voters In its latest effort to narrow access to legal immigration benefits, the Trump administration is directing government officials to screen people applying to live or work in the U.S. for "anti-American" views. North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has expressed concerns that the president's immigration policies could make his party less popular among a subset of voters that helped him win the 2024 election.