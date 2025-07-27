This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 27, 2025 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, joins to discuss President Trump's trip to a Federal Reserve facility with Fed Chair Jerome Powell ahead of his departure for Scotland. Meanwhile, The Ohio State University President Ted Carter joins to explain how he's handling a new era of higher education amid the Trump administration's push to assert control over private and public institutions across the U.S.