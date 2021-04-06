Live

Thief takes selfie on victim's phone

Police in southern California are looking for a burglar who broke into a home while the victims were asleep. He snapped a selfie and police are hoping someone will recognize him. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Julia Dahl explains.
