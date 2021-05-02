Live

The White House says the president is not a liar

In response to James Comey's testimony, the White House said the president is not a liar. CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid and CBSN political contributor and TIME White House correspondent Zeke Miller join CBSN to discuss the latest.
