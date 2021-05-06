Live

Watch CBSN Live

The victims of the Las Vegas massacre

We are just beginning to learn the identities of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.