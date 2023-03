The verdict against Alex Murdaugh On Thursday a jury decided Alex Murdaugh, who hailed from a family dynasty that had wielded power and influence over South Carolina's low country for a century, was a double-murderer, finding him guilty of shooting his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, to death in June 2021. In the end it was Murdaugh's own words that helped in his undoing. Correspondent Nikki Batiste, who followed the sensational trial, reports on the verdict.