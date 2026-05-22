The Trial of Larry Millete Begins | Case by Case After years of waiting, Larry Millete's murder trial is underway in San Diego. He is accused of killing his wife, Maya Millete, who disappeared in 2021. The first week has already delivered bombshell testimony. In this episode of "Case by Case," "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green and CBS 8 San Diego reporter Kelly Hessedal break down the 2021 disappearance of Maya before diving into the stunning allegations laid out in court–including an alleged affair and emails with online spellcasters.