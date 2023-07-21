Watch CBS News

The timeline of the USWNT's fight for equal pay

This year the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is trying to become the first team ever to win a third straight World Cup. Off the field, they've already broken down barriers in their fight for pay equity. Anne-Marie Green has more.
