"The Tetris Effect" and how the game captured the world Tetris has captured the world's attention since the 1980s, and it remains a viral hit today. CNET senior editor Dan Ackerman joined CBSN's Vlad Duthiers at Barcade in New York City for a game of Tetris and to chat about his new book, "The Tetris Effect: The Game that Hypnotized the World."