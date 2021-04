The Takeout: The Leakers and the Liars CBS News Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues and Justice Reporter Paula Reid join "The Takeout" podcast hosts Major Garrett and Steve Chaggaris for a chat on Russia, espionage and sautéed mixed vegetables. In this clip, Reid talks about fallout from President Trump's press conference in which he chastised leakers of classified information and reporters who covered those leaks. Recorded at the artfully lit Meiwah Restaurant in Washington, DC.