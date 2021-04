The story of "A Christmas Carol" Without question, Charles Dickens' fable of Ebenezer Scrooge is one of the great holiday classics. Since it was first published in 1843, the brief novella has never been out of print, and has been told and retold in countless plays, musicals and films. Mo Rocca takes us to the very streets of London that inspired Dickens, to bring us the story behind the creation of "A Christmas Carol."