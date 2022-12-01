Watch CBS News

The South Dakota Kid | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Jon Wertheim profiles Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport.
