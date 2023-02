The rise of video game music Just as video games have become more sophisticated and detailed, so has the music composed for video games, with lush orchestral scores written to fit an individual's gameplay. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at how the field of video game music has exploded, with symphony concerts of video game music. He also talks with "Old World" composer Christopher Tin, who is among the first to be nominated for a Grammy Award for music written specifically for video games and other interactive media.