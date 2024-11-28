Watch CBS News

The real story of the first Thanksgiving

Historian Kenneth C. Davis, the bestselling author of "Don't Know Much About History" and "The World in Books," joined "CBS Mornings Plus" to discuss the history behind Thanksgiving and some of the traditions that go along with the holiday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.