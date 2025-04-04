The Prisoners | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Watch CBS News

Who are the men President Trump sent to a notorious maximum-security prison in El Salvador using a wartime law dating to 1798? 60 Minutes found no criminal records for most of the men. Cecilia Vega reports, Sunday.
