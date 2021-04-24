Live

The Oxford Dictionaries word of 2016 is...

The Oxford Dictionaries unveiled the 2016 word of the year: "Post-truth." It's a reflection on an intense U.S. presidential election which highlighted personal attacks, social media and distrust of authority.
