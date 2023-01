"The Nazi Conspiracy": The WWII plot to kill FDR, Churchill and Stalin In their latest book, "The Nazi Conspiracy," Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch write about an assassination plot aimed at Allied leaders attending their first face-to-face summit meeting in Tehran in 1943 – a conspiracy that, if successful, could have changed the outcome of the war. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Meltzer about how the head of FDR's Secret Service detail helped foil the Nazis' alleged plans.