The most remarkable inventions and innovations of 2017 Time magazine has compiled a list of the year's 25 most remarkable innovations ranging from breakthroughs that save lives to creations that simply make life a little easier. Time's science editor Jeffrey Kluger joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss some of the inventions that made the cut including an elevator that can move both vertically and horizontally and glasses that are strong enough to allow the legally blind to play sports.