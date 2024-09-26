Watch CBS News

The Mezcaleros | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Cecilia Vega travels to Oaxaca and meets the Mezcaleros laboring to quench the world's thirst for Mezcal. The handcrafted Mexican spirit, made from agave, has seen exponential growth in popularity and production.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.