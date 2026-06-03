The Lindbergh Conspiracies | Post Mortem "The Lindbergh Conspiracies" host Joe Nocera joins CBS News chief correspondent Jim Axelrod for a discussion about one of the most infamous true crime cases of the 20th century. The 1932 kidnapping of Charles Lindbergh's infant son captivated the world and became one of the first media frenzies of the modern era. But did convicted kidnapper Bruno Hauptmann act alone or was there more to the story? Learn why this case has been the subject of countless conspiracy theories.